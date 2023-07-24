WestJet Winter Flights to Mexico, Caribbean and Central America

WestJet’s new winter schedule is unlocking unbeatable opportunity to escape to the sun in US, Mexico, the Carribean and South America.

This winter, WestJet is increasing getaway opportunities with new service to some of the airline’s most popular sun destinations in Southern US, Mexico, the Caribbeans and South America.

Featuring four new and four returning routes, WestJet’s winter schedule will see more than 85 daily departures on average to sun destinations from communities across Canada.

Additionally, in response to high demand for travel to the popular beaches of Mexico, WestJet will proudly serve as the airline providing the most flights to over 10 Mexican destinations from Canada this winter.