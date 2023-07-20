Western Global Airlines: Navigating Financial Challenges

Western Global Airlines Chief Executive Officer issued a statement today announcing that he and his management team are committed to acting in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders, while it navigates current financial challenges driven by unforeseen industry-wide factors, after 10 years of profitable operations and successful growth.

Western Global Airlines continues to believe that maintaining its operations and infrastructure is in the best interests of all stakeholders.

Accordingly, Western Global Airlines is working diligently with its advisors to explore all value-maximizing alternatives and take the steps necessary to address its financial position.