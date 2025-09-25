WestJet celebrates Hope Air’s annual Haul for Hope in Calgary today with a record number of all WestJet employee teams competing to haul a 67,000-pound Q400 aircraft to raise money for Hope Air. Of the total teams in Calgary competing, 10 are comprised of WestJet employees from across all areas of the business, signifying their care and commitment to community investment.
“YYC Calgary International Airport connects Canadians across the country and around the world,” said Chris Dinsdale, President and CEO, Calgary Airports. “We’re proud to join with WestJet to raise funds for Hope Air, to support access to critical health care for everyone.”
Since 2007, WestJet and Hope Air have partnered to provide thousands of flights for Canadian families in need of medical care, and have fundraised thousands of dollars for Hope Air through the gift of flight, underscoring the transformative impact of this partnership.
