Newsletter Short News Thailand Travel Tourism World Travel News

Welcome to Thailand for $142,000 with the Thailand Priviledge Card

Add Comment
1 day ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
2 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

The Thailand Privilege Card has been rebranded and designed to provide special privileges to prominent individuals seeking long-term residency in Thailand.

The previous eight membership card options have been phased out, making way for the new “Thailand Privilege Card” product, which is now available in four distinct packages.

The card is targeting long-stay tourists from China, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, and European Union nations, with an ambitious projection of contributing over ten billion Baht to the nation.

Currently, visitors from India and countries within the GCC region, including Saudi Arabia, are being evaluated for this program.

It targets frequent International Visitors, Affluent Investors, working digital Nomads, Expats in Thailand, and Retirees

The card was first introduced 20 years ago and has 11,500 members.

This revamped offering for cardholders includes comprehensive benefits of airport privileges, enriched travel experiences, leisure, accommodations, activities, business investment opportunities, and more.

This multifaceted rebranding effort involves key changes, such as a contemporary logo design and new staff uniforms.

Guided by the company’s brand DNA, ‘GRACE,’ the company aims to elevate Thai product and service quality, generate revenue for the nation’s economy, and reinforce the image of a global organizational leader.

The membership starts at 900,000 Baht, or $2560.00, and can go up to $142,400, with a membership duration of 20 years or more.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing