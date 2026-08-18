Wego and the Jordan Tourism Board are bringing Ahlan Jordan to travelers across MENA, promoting Jordan’s new national tourism platform for easier trip planning and booking. With curated packages covering Petra, Wadi Rum, Amman and the Dead Sea, the partnership aims to make exploring Jordan simpler for regional visitors.

Jordan’s new national tourism platform brings accommodation, transport, guides and attractions together in bookable itineraries as the Kingdom looks to build on strong visitor growth.

Wego has partnered with the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) to promote Ahlan Jordan, a newly launched national tourism platform designed to make planning and booking trips to the Kingdom easier for travelers across the Middle East and North Africa.

The partnership will introduce the platform to regional audiences through digital campaigns, editorial content and destination features, highlighting Jordan’s tourism experiences while providing travelers with a more streamlined route from inspiration to booking.

Ahlan Jordan is Jordan’s first national digital platform dedicated to inbound tourism, bringing curated packages and essential travel services together through a single gateway. The initiative is aimed particularly at Arab and regional markets, where convenience and the ability to organize multiple elements of a trip through one platform can help simplify travel planning.

The launch comes as Jordan’s tourism industry continues to play an important role in the country’s economy. Jordan’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said the Kingdom welcomed around 7 million international visitors in 2025, while tourism revenue reached approximately JOD5.5 billion. Tourism income accounted for about 13.2% of GDP, according to the ministry.

The figures followed strong momentum earlier in the year. International arrivals reached 3.29 million during the first half of 2025, an 18% year-on-year increase, including 2.72 million overnight visitors. The performance underlines the importance of initiatives that make Jordan easier to discover and book, particularly across nearby regional markets.

Packages Built Around Jordan’s Highlights

Ahlan Jordan offers curated itineraries ranging from three to eight days, giving travelers options based on the length and style of their visit.

Packages combine hotel accommodation, transportation, tour-guide services and admission to selected archaeological sites and experiences. By bundling the main components of a trip, the platform is intended to reduce the need for travelers to arrange accommodation, ground transportation and activities separately.

Every package also includes accommodation in Petra, giving visitors the chance to spend time at Jordan’s best-known archaeological attraction rather than treating it as a brief stop.

Beyond Petra, the itineraries showcase the breadth of Jordan’s tourism offering, from the desert landscapes of Wadi Rum and the mineral-rich waters of the Dead Sea to the capital Amman and destinations across the Kingdom.

Jordan’s tourism proposition increasingly extends beyond its headline attractions. The country has several UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Petra, Wadi Rum, As-Salt, Umm ar-Rasas and Al-Maghtas, the Baptism Site. That mix gives tourism authorities an opportunity to encourage longer stays and itineraries that combine heritage, nature, wellness, food and urban experiences.

Visit Jordan The Official Website of The Jordan Tourism Board

Targeting the Regional Traveler

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said the partnership responds to travelers’ growing demand for both memorable experiences and greater convenience when organizing their trips.

“Travelers today are increasingly looking for destinations that combine inspiring experiences with greater ease and convenience throughout the planning journey,” Hmidan said.

“Through our partnership with the Jordan Tourism Board, we’re pleased to introduce Ahlan Jordan to travelers across the MENA region, providing them with an official platform that simplifies travel planning while making it easier to discover the remarkable diversity of experiences the Kingdom has to offer.”

Regional travelers represent an important audience for Jordan. Ministry data showed that overnight visitor numbers from Arab countries increased 26.6% during the first five months of 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier. Earlier ministry figures also attributed part of the growth in tourism revenue to higher spending by visitors from Arab markets.

Ahlan Jordan | Curated Travel Packages to Jordan Explore Jordan with Ahlan Jordan — curated multi-day tour packages with 3★ to 5★ hotels, expert local guides, and seamless booking. Petra, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea and more.

The partnership with Wego gives JTB a channel to reach that audience at the travel-search and planning stage, while Ahlan Jordan provides an official platform through which travelers can turn interest in the destination into a complete itinerary.

Making Jordan Easier to Book

For Jordan Tourism Board, the initiative is part of a broader effort to improve the visitor journey and make the country’s tourism products more accessible.

“Ahlan Jordan reflects our commitment to enhancing the visitor experience by making travel to Jordan more accessible, convenient, and rewarding,” said Ramzi Maaytah, Managing Director.

“Through our partnership with Wego, we look forward to introducing the platform to more travelers across the MENA region and inspiring them to discover Jordan through carefully curated journeys that showcase the Kingdom’s remarkable heritage, landscapes, nature, and hospitality.”

The digital push also fits with Jordan’s wider tourism strategy. The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has said its priorities include developing tourism products and infrastructure, improving the visitor experience and expanding marketing campaigns into different tourism segments and source markets.

Under the partnership, Wego and JTB will promote Ahlan Jordan through destination-led editorial coverage and digital marketing designed to showcase both the platform and the experiences available across the Kingdom.

For travelers, the proposition is straightforward: instead of researching and booking each part of a Jordan itinerary independently, Ahlan Jordan aims to provide a single official starting point for discovering the country and putting the trip together.

For Jordan, meanwhile, the initiative offers another way to convert growing regional interest into longer, more comprehensive visits—encouraging travelers not only to see Petra, but to experience more of the Kingdom along the way.