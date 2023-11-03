WebBeds Joins WTTC Hotel Sustainability Basics Initiative

WebBeds has partnered with World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) for Hotel Sustainability Basics.

By partnering with the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Hotel Sustainability Basics initiative, WebBeds provides their hotel partners with access to a globally recognised sustainability verification program which can be used to highlight a property’s environmental credentials to the travel trade and travellers.

Hotels participating in the initiative will be flagged in WebBeds’ booking platforms, enabling travel trade clients to make more informed decisions, based on the sustainability credentials of a property, when recommending hotels to their customers.

Launched at ITB Berlin 2023 by the WTTC, Hotel Sustainability Basics enables tourist accommodation providers from around the world, regardless of their size, to begin their sustainability journey. It is an industry-backed scheme, bringing together a globally recognised set of 12 criteria that all hotels should implement, as a minimum, to drive responsible and sustainable travel & tourism.