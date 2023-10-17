Weather in Bhutan: Hottest September Recorded in

In September, weather in Bhutan recorded its hottest September ever with an average temperature of 27.59°C, a notable increase from the 26-year average of 21.44°C. This rise indicates a potential global shift in seasonal temperatures.

A yearly analysis of weather in Bhutan shows that maximum temperatures are increasing while minimum temperatures are decreasing, widening the temperature range. Punakha saw the most significant temperature rise, while some areas experienced decreases.

The El Niño phenomenon is expected to persist into 2023 and 2024, causing erratic weather patterns. This trend is not limited to just weather in Bhutan, as regions worldwide, including Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia, Antarctica, and the Arctic, recorded their warmest September ever. 2023 is poised to be the warmest year, potentially exceeding 1.4°C above pre-industrial levels.

The main driver of these temperature increases is global warming, largely due to greenhouse gas emissions from activities like burning fossil fuels and agriculture.

Bhutan is especially vulnerable due to its geography and many glaciers. Climate change threatens water resources, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, melting glaciers, and extreme weather events, impacting hydro-power, agriculture, public health, and more.

Climate change is a global issue, affecting both low and high-emission regions. Despite Bhutan’s commitment to carbon neutrality, emissions contribute to the problem. To address these challenges, global cooperation and action are essential.