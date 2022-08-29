Wearable Technology Market Size Worth USD 31.49 Billion by 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 16.5%

The global Wearable Technology market was valued at US$ 31.49 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 16.5% between 2019 and 2028. Over the forecast period, the growing popularity of connected devices, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the rapid rise of technologically literate people globally will fuel demand for wearable tech.





The rising incidence of obesity and chronic diseases has led to increased use of wearable devices such as activity monitors and body monitors, which provide real-time data on the user’s wellbeing. These wearable devices can also provide information about daily events and physiological data, such as heart rate, heart rate and blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, cholesterol, and calories burned.

Industry players are focusing on devices that allow end-users to track their work hours, due to the increasing demand for wearable electronics. The market growth will be supported by the growing demand for wearable consumer electronics and the increase in connected devices.



Driving Factors

Consumer preference for small and sleek devices in health and fitness is increasing

As wearable electronic gadgets are poised to be mainstreamed in personal computing, it is anticipated that consumer preference for compact and sleek wearable devices will drive the wearable technology market. Globally, wearable devices such as wristbands and smartwatches are growing in popularity. There is also a rise in demand for wearables in health and fitness.

Wearable medical gadgets are handheld devices that monitor potential diseases and can be used as diagnostic tools. Patients are choosing home healthcare to save money and get the best possible treatment. Wearable technologies can help lower costs by connecting patients to their healthcare providers and allowing them to monitor their health and fitness easily.

Restraining Factors

Battery life is limited

In the market for wearable technology, the lack of a reliable and efficient battery system that does not compromise the user’s ability to use the device and its compactness is a major problem. The management of power consumption, power requirements and battery recharging is a major problem. The cost-efficient management of power consumption will resist the market to achieve power efficiency for wearable devices.

Market Key Trends

Immersive HMDs were designed to allow users to experience virtual reality (VR), and augmented realities (AR). Due to the cost, accessibility, ergonomics, unfashionable designs, and other factors, mainstream usage has been limited. AR HMDs’ primary market is the enterprise, where they are used to improve and train business processes.





Globally, the gaming industry is growing. According to South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT South Korea (MSIS), VR and AR gaming is expected to exceed KRW 5.7 trillion in 2020. The National (UAE) predicts that virtual reality gaming will reach USD 6000 million in 2020 in the MENA regions, up from USD 181.59 millions in 2017.

Major gaming console manufacturers such as Microsoft and Nintendo have realized the potentiality AR and are leading it. AR can liberate gamers from their ‘their’ world and let them play in the real world. Human Pac-Man allows gamers to wear goggles so they can chase each other in real-life, just like Pac-Man’s characters. AR gaming requires more than a mobile device. Many gamers believe that merely holding a phone is enough. It is possible to do this with consoles.

Recent development

April 2020 – A post on Chinese social media Weibo by Xiaomi’s Huami subsidiary stated that the Mi Band 5 will be available in 2020. Amazfit, which was established by the company recently, will be getting a new product called the Amazfit Ares. Huami confirmed that Amazfit Ares would offer 70 sports modes, and have an “urban outdoor” look.

May 2020 – In 2019, Google spent USD40 million to acquire intellectual property from Fossil. And in November 2019, Google parent Alphabet announced it was purchasing Fitbit for USD2.1 billion. According to the patent application, an optical sensor would be embedded within the smartwatch’s frame. The sensor will read gestures made to the watch by the wearer. In 2020, the company plans to launch a Pixel Watch.

Reon Pocket is a wearable conditioner for Android and IOS that Sony launched in July 2020. The product is only currently available in Japan. The device is heat- and cooling compatible. To this end, the company designed an undershirt with a pocket at the back.

LG Electronics unveiled its innovative wearable personal air system at IFA 2020 in august 2020. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier has been available in key regions since November 2020.

Key Companies

Fitbit

Apple

Samsung

Sony

Motorola/Lenovo

LG

Pebble

Garmin

Huawei

XIAO MI

Polar

Wahoo fitness

EZON

Jawbone

Inc

Google

Inc

Segmentation

Type

Smartwatch

Smart Wristband

Hearables

Augmented Reality

Application

Fitness & wellness

Healthcare & medical

Infotainment

Enterprise & Industrial

