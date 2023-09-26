Weak Passports in Latin America: Ecuador Ranked Among the Least Powerful in 2023

Ecuador‘s passport ranks among the weak passports in Latin America when considering the number of countries its citizens can visit without requiring a visa, according to a global passport ranking.

The Ecuadorian travel document allows entry to at least 92 countries worldwide without a visa, according to The Henley Passport Index 2023 ranking, which was published in September.

In Latin America, Ecuador’s passport ranks lower than 21 other countries, as these nations offer access to a larger number of destinations without requiring a visa. The most powerful passports in Latin American passport is Chile’s, granting visa-free entry to 174 destinations. Argentina and Brazil follow closely with access to 169 and 168 countries, respectively. Before Ecuador in the ranking of Latin American passports, there are several other Latin American countries, including Mexico, Panama, Peru, El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

However, Ecuador ranks higher than countries like Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Haiti in terms of passport strength.