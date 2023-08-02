We fight for Every Visitor in Northern Croatia

Croatia has become a tourism country in the European Union, but some regions are less known than others.

Some region of the country on the Adriatic Sea has to be discovered. Continental Croatia has started catching up. The newest success story is that of tourism in northern Croatia.

Krapina-Zagorje County counted 107,000 tourist arrivals with more than 222,000 overnight stays. This is 5.5 percent more compared to the record year 2019, and seven percent more than last year.

Most guests come from Slovenia, followed by visitors from Poland and Germany. Visitors from Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands are on the increase.

Spas are popular among visitors who stay in vacation homes and love the food.

“We fight for every visitor” is the appeal by the local tourism leaders.