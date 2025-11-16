We Are the World Summit Concludes With Call for New Global Health Framework

The “We Are the World Global Health Innovation Summit” in Bangkok united over 300 global leaders to advance a new vision for integrated, ethical healthcare. Highlighted by the launch of the Health Silk Road and the cross-disciplinary Doctor Hero Alliance, the summit set ambitious standards for global medical collaboration, transparency, and patient-centered guidance.

The We Are the World Global Health Innovation Summit wrapped up this week, drawing more than 300 leaders from government, business, academia, diplomacy, and medicine. Organizers said the gathering signaled the launch of a long-term movement aimed at reshaping global health cooperation.

Global Backing for a “Health Silk Road”

The event brought together high-profile international figures, including Emaar Group founder Mohamed Alabbar, Vertex Ventures Managing Director CC Cheng, Merrill Lynch Managing Director Tony Yin, and Silk Road Group Chairman Dr. Yan Lijin. Their participation underscored growing international support for the summit’s vision of building a regulation-driven, transparent, and collaborative global medical ecosystem.

A pivotal moment came during the opening address, when former Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Phinij Jarusombat called for the creation of a “Health Silk Road.” The proposal—evoking the historic Silk Road’s spirit of connection—received strong endorsement from attendees. Organizers described the initiative as a blueprint for an integrated and equitable global health framework.

Cross-Disciplinary “Healers Alliance” Launched

The summit’s most significant outcome was the formation of the Doctor Hero Alliance, a cross-border coalition uniting experts in Traditional Chinese Medicine, Western medicine, biotechnology, and regenerative medicine.

“We Are the World” Bangkok 2025 – Global Biohealth, AI Innovation & Traditional Medicine Fusion Cooperation Summit “We Are the World” Bangkok 2025 – Global Biohealth, AI Innovation & Traditional Medicine Fusion Cooperation Summit

The alliance includes FDA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Professor Michael Yao and prominent medical leaders such as Professor Lin Zhixiu of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Professor Zhang Minghui of Tsinghua University, and Professor Li Dinggang of the Mayo Clinic’s International Department. Their shared mission: to provide free, interdisciplinary medical guidance for patients facing complex conditions.

Organizers said the alliance aims to help the public navigate an era defined by an overwhelming volume of medical information and fragmented health systems.

Ethical Standards for Emerging Technologies

As biotechnology and regenerative medicine grow in prominence, summit roundtables led by Professor Yao set forth strict ethical and regulatory principles. Participants emphasized that any human-use therapy must undergo more than a decade of clinical trials and operate within robust national legal frameworks.

Experts urged patients to verify institutional credentials through official channels rather than intermediaries. Organizers noted that these strict standards may have contributed to the limited participation from Thailand’s domestic medical sector, but argued that maintaining independence from commercial interests was essential for credibility.

Founders Driven by Personal Health Journeys

We Are the World Summit Concludes With Call for New Global Health Framework

The summit was co-founded by Hong Kong entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Adrian Cheng, along with Michael Chin and Josephine Ko. All three were motivated by personal healthcare experiences that led them to explore integrative approaches combining TCM, Western medicine, and regenerative technologies. They say their efforts have already supported more than 100 patients with cancer, diabetes, and chronic diseases.

“This is more than a summit—we’re reshaping the future of global healthcare,” Cheng and Chin said in a joint statement.

A New Academic Platform

Across three days, the summit hosted 52 sessions featuring clinical case analyses and expert discussions. Organizers highlighted the breadth of experience represented, describing the content as a repository of medical knowledge ranging from ancient traditions to cutting-edge research.

In a bid to preserve neutrality, the summit declined fundraising and promotional opportunities, including endorsement-related initiatives—even when offered by influential scientific figures.

Looking Ahead for We Are The World

We Are the World Summit Concludes With Call for New Global Health Framework

The founders announced that the next We Are the World summit will be held in the Middle East in 2027. As the Bangkok event concluded, organizers framed it not as an ending but as the first step in building a global “Health Silk Road” aimed at a more transparent, equitable, and collaborative medical future.