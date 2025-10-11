“We are The World” Changes Medical Tourism

A new concept that may rewrite medical history was launched in Bangkok by a Group of medical experts bringing Eastern and Western Medicine together, and that says “We Are The World?

We Are the World, a global health platform founded by Hong Kong entrepreneur Adrian Cheng and partners, was launched in Bangkok on Friday to address critical gaps in medical systems and help patients find trusted hospitals, doctors, and treatments.

This is a concept

The platform aims to integrate Asia’s medical strengths, focusing on the latest devices, pharmaceuticals, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), biotech, and artificial intelligence to serve people who need help. It integrates eastern and western wisdom is key to bringing hope.”

The initiative aims to link top global experts and professors to create a transparent, professional, and open nonprofit platform which will provide cutting-edge health information, share the latest clinical technologies, and extend practical support to empower patients and improve recovery confidence, Chin said.

The three key targets include oncology and chronic diseases, autism and mental health, as well as longevity and holistic wellness, such as anti-aging, sleep science, and chronic disease management.

The platform will host “We Are the World” Asia Health Inclusive Medical Innovation Congress from November 9 to 11 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

As the congress co-organizer, Sorapoj Techakraisri, chief executive officer of Thailand PACE Development Corp Plc, a Thai high-end residential property development and retail company, stated that the event aims to integrate medical resources worldwide and provide tailor-made, high-quality medical services.

Thailand holds great potential for attracting medical service seekers worldwide with its global recognition of great medical services.

Adrian Cheng, the platform’s co-founder, also founded the art-commerce integrated K11 brand and the ALMAD Group, which invests in culture, sports, digital assets, and other sectors. Through the WEMP Foundation, children’s mental health can be advanced. In 2024, Adrian was awarded the French National Order of Merit and the Silver Bauhinia Star for promoting international cultural exchange.