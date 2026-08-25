Boat tourism, including watersports, is a major economic engine, supporting jobs, coastal communities, and unforgettable travel experiences worldwide. From Florida, to the Caribbean and the Mediterranean to Türkiye and the Caribbean, discover the economic impact of recreational boating, the world’s best boating destinations, and the essential safety practices every traveler should know.

From Florida’s warm coastal waters and California’s dramatic shoreline to the islands of Greece and the turquoise bays of Türkiye, boat tourism has become an important part of the global visitor economy. Recreational boating, yacht charters, sailing trips, fishing excursions, sightseeing cruises and other water-based activities allow travelers to experience destinations from an entirely different perspective. At the same time, they generate spending for marinas, restaurants, hotels, boat-rental companies and waterfront communities.

In the United States, the importance of boating becomes especially visible during summer holiday weekends. Waterways can become crowded with boaters trying to enjoy one more day on the water, while boat ramps, fuel docks, marinas and parking areas experience increased demand. Rental boats are particularly popular during busy weekends, meaning experienced boaters may be sharing the water with visitors who have relatively little operating experience.

That combination of tourism, recreation and economic activity illustrates both the enormous value of boating and the importance of making safety a central part of the experience.

The Economic Importance of Boating in the United States

Recreational boating is much more than a leisure activity. It supports a large network of businesses ranging from boat manufacturers and dealers to marinas, repair companies, charter operators, restaurants, accommodation providers, fuel suppliers and tourism businesses.

According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), recreational boating has an estimated $230 billion annual economic impact in the United States, supporting more than 812,000 jobs and approximately 36,000 businesses.

The industry also has strong connections to American manufacturing. NMMA estimates that 95% of boats sold in the United States are manufactured domestically. In 2024, spending on recreational marine products and services—including boats, engines, accessories and costs associated with boat use—reached approximately $55.6 billion.

The broader economic contribution is also significant. Recent U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data cited by NMMA show that boating and fishing generated $38.4 billion in current-dollar value added in 2024, making them the largest conventional activity category within the U.S. outdoor recreation economy.

Florida provides one of the clearest examples of the relationship between boating and tourism. Its extensive coastline, warm climate, fishing industry and numerous marinas make boating an important part of the state’s tourism identity. In NMMA’s economic-impact study, Florida led the country with approximately $31.3 billion in recreational-boating economic activity and 109,000 related jobs. California, Texas, Michigan and New York were also among the leading states.

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Why Boat Tourism Matters to Local Communities

The value of boat tourism extends beyond the boat itself. A visiting boater may pay for a marina berth, fuel, maintenance, food, accommodation, and entertainment. Charter customers may hire captains and guides, while fishing tourists purchase equipment and local services. This spending circulates through coastal and lakeside communities.

Boat tourism can therefore create opportunities for small businesses while helping destinations diversify their tourism economies. It can also encourage investment in marinas, docks, boat ramps, waterfront areas and other infrastructure.

The benefits are particularly important for communities whose geography naturally connects them to oceans, lakes and rivers. A well-managed marina can become a gateway to an entire destination, encouraging visitors to leave their boats, explore local attractions and spend money in nearby businesses.

Where Is Boat Tourism Popular?

Boat tourism is a global activity, but it is especially prominent in countries with extensive coastlines, attractive islands, established marina networks and favorable climates.

The United States has an enormous recreational boating culture, particularly in Florida, California, the Great Lakes, the Gulf Coast, New England and the Pacific Northwest.

The Caribbean, such as Bahamas and Antigua & Barbuda, is at the top watersport destinations

The Mediterranean is another major center of marine tourism. Countries including Greece, Croatia, Italy, Spain, France and Türkiye offer sailing, yacht charters, island-hopping and coastal cruises. UN Tourism has described the Mediterranean as one of the world’s most visited tourism regions and has specifically highlighted cruise and maritime tourism as important elements of destination development in the region.

Greece is famous for sailing among islands in the Aegean and Ionian seas. Croatia’s Adriatic coastline and large number of islands have made it an internationally recognized sailing destination. Italy combines boating with historic coastal towns, while Spain offers Mediterranean sailing as well as the Balearic Islands.

Türkiye also has major potential and an established presence in marine tourism. Its Aegean and Mediterranean coastlines combine sheltered bays, beaches, historic settlements and ancient sites. Traditional gulet cruises, yacht charters and sailing itineraries along the Turkish Riviera provide a distinctive tourism product connecting maritime recreation with culture, food and history.

Other important boating destinations include Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the Caribbean and island nations where marine activities are central to the visitor experience.

Some of the Best Places for Boat Tourism

In the United States, the Florida Keys stand out for warm water, fishing, snorkeling and island-hopping. Lake Tahoe, on the California-Nevada border, provides a very different experience with mountain scenery and freshwater recreation. Chesapeake Bay offers historic waterfront communities and an established sailing culture, while the San Juan Islands in Washington State are known for spectacular Pacific Northwest scenery and wildlife.

Internationally, Greece’s Cyclades and Ionian Islands, Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast, Italy’s Amalfi Coast and Sardinia, Spain’s Balearic Islands, the French Riviera, Türkiye’s Bodrum, Marmaris, Fethiye and Göcek areas, and the islands of the Caribbean are among the world’s notable destinations for travelers interested in sailing, yacht charters and other marine experiences.

Watersports & Boat Tourism: An Economic Engine, a Travel Experience and a Responsibility for Safety

Safety Must Grow Alongside Tourism

The popularity of boating also creates challenges. Crowded waterways increase the potential for collisions and other accidents, particularly when experienced operators, rental customers, personal watercraft and commercial vessels share the same areas.

The U.S. Coast Guard verified 3,887 recreational boating incidents in 2024, involving 556 deaths, 2,170 injuries and approximately $88 million in property damage. These figures demonstrate why safety education must remain part of any strategy to expand boat tourism.

Busy holiday periods such as Labor Day deserve particular attention. Operators should expect congestion at boat ramps, fuel docks and popular gathering areas and should give other vessels additional time and space.

Several basic precautions can substantially improve safety:

Prepare a float plan. Share the boat’s description and registration information, the names of people aboard, the planned route and expected return time with a trusted person.

Share the boat’s description and registration information, the names of people aboard, the planned route and expected return time with a trusted person. Wear properly fitted life jackets. Every person aboard should have access to an appropriate personal flotation device, and wearing one provides much greater protection in an unexpected emergency.

Every person aboard should have access to an appropriate personal flotation device, and wearing one provides much greater protection in an unexpected emergency. Designate a sober operator. Alcohol and boat operation are a dangerous combination, and the skipper should remain sober throughout the trip.

Alcohol and boat operation are a dangerous combination, and the skipper should remain sober throughout the trip. Check the weather. Marine conditions can change quickly, so forecasts should be checked before departure and monitored while underway.

Marine conditions can change quickly, so forecasts should be checked before departure and monitored while underway. Brief passengers before leaving. Explain the location of safety equipment, rules for moving around the vessel and procedures to follow during an emergency.

Explain the location of safety equipment, rules for moving around the vessel and procedures to follow during an emergency. Use the engine cutoff switch when required and appropriate. It can stop the engine if the operator is unexpectedly separated from the controls.

It can stop the engine if the operator is unexpectedly separated from the controls. Carry reliable communications. A marine VHF radio can be essential because mobile-phone coverage may be unreliable offshore or in remote areas.

A marine VHF radio can be essential because mobile-phone coverage may be unreliable offshore or in remote areas. Allow extra time and space. Congested marinas, ramps and waterways require patience, lower speeds and greater awareness of surrounding vessels.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s boating-safety program collects national accident statistics and provides resources intended to improve operators’ knowledge and skills.

Extending the Boating Season Safely

In warmer destinations, boating tourism can continue well beyond the traditional summer season. In cooler regions, autumn and winter boating can also attract visitors, but operators must adjust to lower temperatures, shorter daylight hours and rapidly changing weather.

Watersports & Boat Tourism: An Economic Engine, a Travel Experience and a Responsibility for Safety

Layered clothing, waterproof outerwear and spare dry clothes become increasingly important. Life jackets should be worn over outer layers so that they fit and function correctly. Boaters should also plan their return carefully because sunset arrives much earlier than during midsummer.

These considerations matter not only to individual boaters but also to tourism businesses. Rental companies, charter operators and marinas can strengthen their destinations by providing safety briefings, properly maintained equipment, weather information and clear instructions to visitors who may be unfamiliar with local waterways.

Sustainable Growth Is the Next Challenge

As boat tourism grows, destinations must balance economic development with environmental responsibility. Heavy boating activity can place pressure on sensitive coastlines, marine habitats and small waterfront communities. Marina development, waste disposal, anchoring practices, fuel management and protection of seagrass and wildlife therefore need to be incorporated into tourism planning.

The most successful boating destinations of the future will likely be those that combine accessibility, environmental protection, quality infrastructure and strong safety standards.