Water Sports Industry Association New Staff Appointments

The Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA) promoted Lee Gatts to Vice President of Government Affairs in addition to the hiring of Aaron Hallenberg as Northwest Government Affairs Manager, Ethan Hellier as Midwest Government Affairs Manager, and Megan Thielfoldt as Communications & Marketing Director.

Aaron Hallenberg has established a professional career working in various capacities within government, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to WSIA.

Ethan Hellier has a background in grassroots advocacy, legislative affairs, and political activities. Hellier’s passion for advancing impactful initiatives aligns perfectly with WSIA’s vision and goals.

Megan Thielfoldt has a deep understanding of the importance of effective communication, relationship building, and media strategy. Her background is in journalism, political technology, and local campaign management.