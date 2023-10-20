Water-Energy-Food Nexus Poster Competition 2023 by Dutch Embassy in Romania

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Romania, along with its partners, has initiated a poster-making competition to promote awareness of the Water-Energy-Food Nexus (WEF Nexus). This competition invites students aged 18 to 26 from Dutch and Romanian universities to express their grasp of the WEF Nexus through creative posters.

The Water-Energy-Food Nexus illustrates the interconnection between water, energy, and food resources, highlighting their critical interdependencies and sustainability challenges. The competition seeks to make WEF Nexus solutions more accessible and inspiring for a wider audience and support the development of coherent policies in alignment with EU guidelines.

Students are encouraged to create a poster based on one of five predefined Water-Energy-Food Nexus cases for this competition. The best Dutch and Romanian posters will each receive a 1,500 EUR prize and will be recognized during an official ceremony on November 22, 2023, in Bucharest. Winning poster creators may be invited to attend the ceremony in person, with travel and accommodation expenses covered by the organizers for one representative if the winner is a team.

To participate, applicants must register and submit their posters by November 9, 2023, and the evaluation period will occur between November 9 and 14, 2023. Both individuals and teams are welcome to apply, and English is the required language for the posters.