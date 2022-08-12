Warning: eTurboNews wants to expose you constantly!

Emerging from COVID-19, the international travel and tourism industry neads exposure. Like CNN says : “Let’s keeping them honest…”

eTurboNews, the first online travel news publication with more than 2 million monthly readers, wants to expose destinations, companies, and VIPs.

Who eTurboNews want to expose?

eTurboNews writers love to evaluate gossip, secrets, and unique news tips. High on the eTurboNews news agenda are travel destinations, hotels, resorts, attractions, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators, and attractions. There is no hiding for VIPs. eTurboNews will follow news surrounding your minister of tourism and other VIP constantly – and it may not always be lipservice 🙂

Worldwide, regional in 90 languages

Such exposure may be worldwide, in 90 individual languages, or could be filtered by countries or even target certain cities.

The exposure is designed to make VIPs even more important and visible and to stop the habit of making achievements just known to a small group. eTurboNews wants to let the world know about it, quickly and prominently.

The eTN Exposure Experts

The eTurboNews exposure crew is ready to work independently or with PR agencies to position destinations, companies, or associations not only within its circle of readers and listeners of viewers but to a wide audience within its syndication.

To make such exposure even more revealing, the paywall for exposure stories will be eliminated, so everyone finding the article can read it fully.

This exposure will be available to the world in real-time with a little help from Google, Yahoo, Bing, Yandex, Duck Duck Go, and other search engines.

Social media users are hungry to make hot spots go viral, and eTurboNews is ready to add such exposure to a known hot list of influencers.

Push notifications for all independent 90 language editions of eTurboNews may expose you to hundreds of thousands of readers worldwide or the countries and cities targeted as most relevant.

The expected “harm?”

New travelers are interested in travel destinations, so new guests may ask to stay in your hotel, fly your airline, or book with your tour operator.

VIPs will be applauded at more places and more often and may get elected to even better positions.

And if this is not enough, the eTurboNews team will assign a dedicated expert or consultant to only expose you, your VIP, or help you with ideas, consulting, and training.

The new Confidential highly qualified G8 team

The new G8 team of 8 undisclosed high-caliber VIP experts and specialists in the field of PR, Marketing, Travel Trade, Media Security, Government, and Investments are standing by.

The history of eTurboNews is as unusual as the methods used to make eTurboNews unique, widely read, and respected. It’s why eTurboNews is such an impossible name for branding.

Go to www.breakingnewseditor.com

