Walt Disney World Sued for $50K Over Water Slide Wedgie

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Walt Disney World Sued for $50K Over Water Slide Wedgie
“She experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs.”

Walt Disney World’s female customer has filed a lawsuit agains the theme park in Orange County, Florida, claiming that she suffered “severe and permanent bodily injury” while using the park’s water slide.

According to the lawsuit, the woman was wisiting the park in 2019, when she decided to use a five-storey 214-foot (65-meter) Humunga Kowabunga water slide, where she suffered an “injurious wedgie” that resulted in permanent injuries.

The lawsuit claims that after a near-vertical drop, the slide bottoms out into a pool of water, which forced the plaintiff’s swimsuit up between her legs, an occurrence that is commonly referred to as a “wedgie.”

Due to female anatomy, “the risk of a painful ‘wedgie’ is more common and more serious than it is for a man,” the suit states.

“The slide caused [her] clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her,” the legal complaint continues.

According to the lawsuit, the woman allegedly “suffered severe and permanent bodily injury including severe vaginal lacerations, a full thickness laceration causing Plaintiff’s bowel to protrude through her abdominal wall, and damage to her internal organs.”

Walt Disney World advises visitors to cross their legs at the ankles before riding the Humunga Kowabunga, however, the woman claimed that the violent drop forced her legs to uncross, and that Disney World breached its duty of care to her by not providing adequate protective clothing.

It is worth mentioning that Walt Disney World is sued between three and eleven times per month.

The woman in a “wedgie lawsuit” is seeking over $50,000 in damages from the park, arguing that she has been left with “severe and permanent bodily injury.”

