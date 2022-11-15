Waldorf Astoria is coming to Costa Rica 

The property will focus on sustainable luxury with an emphasis on architecture that blends into the surroundings.

Today, Hilton announced the signing of the first Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts property in Costa Rica, the new-build Waldorf Astoria Guanacaste, currently under construction and expected to open in 2025.

Exceptionally located on a peninsula with unobstructed ocean views, Waldorf Astoria Guanacaste will offer guest rooms and Waldorf Astoria branded residences in the tropical paradise of Guanacaste known for its dramatic scenery, lush forests and beautiful beaches. The property will focus on sustainable luxury with an emphasis on architecture that blends into the surroundings, native flora and fauna, and offerings that connect guests with the natural environment. All resort vehicles utilized on the property will be electric.

“Hilton has always been committed to serving any guest, for any travel need, anywhere in the world, and we’re thrilled to expand our presence with the first Waldorf Astoria in Costa Rica,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton.

“Costa Rica is a fast-growing and highly sought-after destination that is an ideal place to introduce the world-class personal service of our Waldorf Astoria brand. We look forward to sharing our signature hospitality and creating unforgettable stays for our guests in this serene and beautiful location.”

The hotel marks a milestone signing for Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand, as it welcomes a new and highly sought-after destination to its portfolio of more than 30 exclusive properties around the world and builds upon the luxury brand’s presence of iconic resorts in the Caribbean and Latin America, such as Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal and Waldorf Astoria Cancun, which opened earlier this month.

Waldorf Astoria Guanacaste is part of the Cacique Costa Rica community set to offer retail, residences, and wellness experiences in ways that highlight Guanacaste’s natural wonders and connect guests to the local community. Ideally situated on Guanacaste’s Cacique peninsula, Waldorf Astoria Guanacaste will offer the perfect backdrop for adventure seekers, sunbathers and nature lovers alike with the area’s impressive volcanic landscapes, intimate beach coves and tropical forests. The destination-inspired barefoot luxury resort will also offer convenient access to Guanacaste’s international airport (LIR – Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport) and two nearby beach towns featuring lively restaurants, bars and local shops, truly embracing Costa Rica’s “Pura Vida” lifestyle.

Throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton currently has a portfolio of 200 hotels welcoming travelers across the region, and a development pipeline of more than 100 hotels.

Waldorf Astoria Guanacaste will be managed by Hilton and owned by Revolution, Cacique Investors LLC, and Garnier & Garnier, the project’s Costa Rican developer.