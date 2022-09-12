Wagstaff promotes key team members

Wagstaff Media and Marketing announced the promotions of four key team members, adding to the company’s executive leadership team as the agency continues to grow to meet PR and Marketing opportunities in the travel, culinary, wines and spirits, airlines, cruise lines, and lifestyle spaces.
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
