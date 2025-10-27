W San Francisco Introduces Holiday Noir: Silent Night Speakeasy for Private Events

W San Francisco, an electric urban oasis located in the heart of San Francisco’s cultural SoMa District, is pleased to introduce Holiday Noir: Silent Night Speakeasy, a new private group experience that offers vintage glamour and intrigue this festive season.

W San Francisco invites guests to step behind the curtain and escape into a velvet hideaway situated high above the city skyline, where the cocktails are moody, the music swings sultry, and the vibe is unmistakably W. Whether groups are toasting with colleagues or celebrating with friends, everyone can revel in the season in a fun and unique way.

The Holiday Noir: Silent Night Speakeasy invites guests to choose their perfect celebration with Standard and Premium package options. The Standard Package ($700+) includes private use of the suite for up to 25 guests, light holiday bites, a non-alcoholic welcome beverage, and holiday cocktails for purchase. For an enhanced evening, the Premium Package ($1,500+) includes light bites, a welcome glass of Moët & Chandon champagne, and open-bar service featuring beer, wine, champagne, and signature holiday cocktails curated by W’s mixologists.

To further elevate the experience, guests may add culinary enhancements such as an artisanal cheese and charcuterie board, dim sum display, or an array of festive desserts. Entertainment upgrades are also available to set the tone for the evening, including live performances by Perry Sings Sinatra, a holiday jazz duo, or a high-energy set with DJ Works.

When is Silent Night Speakeasy available?

The Holiday Noir: Silent Night Speakeasy is available for private buyouts Sunday through Thursday, with 90-minute seating options at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. The intimate setting accommodates up to 25 guests, and reservations must be confirmed at least one week prior to the event, pending availability.. Parties can book directly here or contact Senior Catering Sales Executive Amanda Gesten at Am***********@*****ls.com with any additional questions. Individual ticket sales will be available on Fridays and Saturdays in December, starting on November 1st.

W San Francisco is an electric urban oasis in the heart of San Francisco’s SoMa district. With 411 guest rooms, including 12 suites, the hotel’s captivating and contemporary design offers a unique, stylish retreat downtown. Property features include The Living Room Bar, a perfect gathering spot for cocktails or an energizing place to work; FIT, the hotel’s state-of-the-art fitness center; TRACE, the hotel’s signature restaurant; and 12 state-of-the-art meeting rooms and banquet spaces, including the award-winning SOCIAL terrace.. The hotel offers panoramic views of the city’s skyline and a breathtaking view of the Bay Bridge, and is just steps away from attractions including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Yerba Buena Gardens, and the waterfront. W San Francisco is a leader of sustainable initiatives and the first LEED-EB Platinum certified building in North America, the highest ranking by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and the world’s most widely used and recognized green building rating system. For more information, please visit http://www.wsanfrancisco.com/.