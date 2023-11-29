W Hotels Opens W Edinburgh in Scottish Capital

W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy‘s global portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, today announces the reveal of new W Edinburgh hotel at the heart of the St. James Quarter, a newly revitalized neighborhood in the city center which combines world-class retail, entertainment, and dining.

Inspired by the best of Scottish culture and history, the hotel sits across three distinct buildings, offering a locally rooted vision with a spirit all its own. Destined to become a cultural hub in the lifestyle district of St. James Quarter, W Edinburgh aims to attract locals and global guests alike with immersive day to night programming unique to the world’s leading festival city.

“The unveiling of W Edinburgh not only signifies our exciting entry into Scotland, but it also proudly marks our second property and continued expansion in the United Kingdom,” said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels.

“W Edinburgh invites locals and global travelers alike to explore the city through the brand’s distinct lens.”