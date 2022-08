W Hotels opens new luxury hotel on the Greek Coast

W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of W Costa Navarino.

The highly anticipated debut of this Greek retreat brings a vibrant and creative energy to the Navarino Waterfront, the newest integrated resort area of Costa Navarino in the Mediterranean.