Real-time multilingual audio translations to VOX radio devices – no phones, no apps, and over 50 languages. Guiding that speaks your language.

Elio Epifani, Vox Founder, commented, “When I launched our first VOX radio systems, we set out to make guides’ commentary clearer and more inclusive. As we approach our 25th year, VOX AURA shows how far that vision has come – a defining step forward in travel technology. It’s the world’s first AI-powered multilingual device for groups, fully integrated with VOX tour guide systems. Operators can now deliver guided experiences without phones, apps or roaming charges. It opens new opportunities for operational efficiencies and new source markets. We’re raising the bar for guided travel.”

Fabio Primerano, CEO of VOX Group, said: “Small and lightweight, simple and ready to use, VOX AURA goes beyond standard voice translation tools by understanding speech in context before translating. Powered by our VOX-developed AI algorithm, it identifies and retains names, historical details and local references in real time, producing smooth, natural translations in over 50 languages. With clear, high-quality audio streamed directly to VOX radio devices, it’s the closest thing to having a live interpreter.”

The User Experience – Make Every Guest Feel Included

VOX Group unveils VOX AURA at WTM 2025: AI-Powered Multilingual Guiding

Imagine a guided experience where every guest hears live commentary in their own language – instantly, seamlessly and without smartphones or apps. Made in Italy, from VOX AURA to VOX radio devices; their hardware is engineered for performance and built to last. VOX AURA brings AI-powered live translation to over 50 languages, transforming tours, events and attractions with simplicity, and reliability. It’s the most effortless way to break language barriers and make every guest feel part of the story.

AURA works across the VOX ecosystem, providing simultaneous live translation that connects directly with VOX devices, delivering the right story to every guest, every time.

Destination Discovery – Live Group Guiding with AURA, Self-Guided with POPGuide

POPGuide is VOX’s multilingual self-guided digital solution for cities and venues, enabling guests to explore at their own pace with on-demand audio, interactive maps and curated routes, all in their chosen language.

For operators, POPGuide makes it easy to publish and distribute high-quality content crafted by VOX’s in-house team. VOX’s editorial strength: a deep catalogue of expertly written, voiced, and produced audio created by in-house editors, linguists, and voice artists.

PopGuide, together with VOX AURA and VOX radio devices, provides a complete technology solution for all your guiding needs. The result is a consistent guest experience – live guiding when you want it, self-guided when you choose it – each story told your way.

Worldwide Operations

This launch underscores VOX’s position as a global market leader, backed by an operational footprint that spans 150+ countries and a network of more than 5,600 industry partners. With established offices and on-the-ground teams worldwide, VOX supports a broad range of partners, from DMCs, ground handlers, and shore-excursion specialists to tour operators, cultural institutions, and DMOs. With AURA, VOX sets a new benchmark, bringing real-time multilingual capability to its global partner network.

Fabio added “At VOX, operations and logistics are the backbone of what we do. From VOX radio devices to our newest innovations, our best-in-class processes and trusted service standards underpin every deployment. With VOX AURA, nothing changes: partners receive the same expertly packed boxes, pre-programmed devices and seamless plug-and-play setup they expect.”

As VOX approaches its 25th anniversary in 2026, WTM marks the start of an ambitious new chapter – combining Italian craft, reliable operations and cutting-edge AI that raise the bar for guided travel.

VOX AURA: Key Tech Attributes

Revolutionary technology – 50+ languages in real time: AI-powered simultaneous translation in 50+ languages.

Effortless guest experience: No smartphones, no apps, no roaming. Ultra-lightweight radio receivers provide perfect clarity and comfort to every guest.

Coverage: Auto-pairing and long-distance transmission

Dependable & scalable: One guide device supports any group size.

Premium & sustainable: Reusable devices, EU-made, top audio clarity, long battery life.

Management efficiency: Consolidate mixed-language groups so every seat can be sold, and fixed costs go further.

Secure by design: Real-time only (no storage). GDPR-compliant.

Best-in-class AI, VOX Cloud: Market-leading AI combined with the VOX-developed algorithm, deployed in the VOX Cloud for speed, accuracy and reliability.

Meet the Vox team at WTM London: Stand N8-428

Journalists and operators are invited to discuss VOX AURA, with Alka Carter-Manning (CCO).



Alka will be presenting a session, “Navigating Diversity in Travel Tech”, exclusively at WTM, sharing insights at the intersection of diversity, technology, and business transformation.

Alka commented, “The travel tech industry has come a long way, but there’s still more to do. I’m joining this panel to share experiences and open the conversation about how greater diversity brings new perspectives, better ideas, and stronger teams – something we’re proud to be building at Vox Group.”

Vox Group The global leader for innovative solutions in tourism and culture

Follow Vox Group on LinkedIn click here