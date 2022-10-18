Viva Mexico from Croatia for a New Era of SKAL International

400+ delegates from 45 countries met in Opartija, Croatia for the SKAL International General Assembly 2022. Last night started a new era.

A giant party, only SKAL could pull off followed the announcement of a new executive board, the approval for a new constitution, and awarding of recognitions together with a Croatian-style gala dinner at the Cristal Ballroom of the first hotel built along the Adriatic Coast in 1984, the historic Hotel Kvrner in Opatija, Croatia.

World SKAL President Burcin Turkkan welcomed over 400 Skalleagues and local dignitaries attending the closing gala.

She expressed great satisfaction that “The tourism industry is coming back with robust enthusiasm” as the in-person gathering was held successfully after two years of travel restrictions.

Viva Croatia was a smash hit on the dance floor, but Viva Mexico took over when Juan Steta was elected as the next world president of SKAL, the largest and oldest travel and tourism organization in the world.

Juan had been an inspiration of resilience not only for SKAL members in his home country Mexico but around the world during the COVID pandemic.

Under his leadership, SKAL members elected the 2023 Executive Board, announced at the GALA by the outgoing world president.

SKAL 2023 Executive Board

President: Juan Steta, Mexico

1 st Vice President – Annette Cardenas, Panama

Vice President – Annette Cardenas, Panama 2 nd Vice President- Denise Scrafton, Australia

Vice President- Denise Scrafton, Australia Director- Marja Eela-Kaskinen, Finland

Director- Andres Hayes, United States

Director- Mohan MSN, India

Auditor – Katica Hauptfeld, Croatia

A new governance plan proposed for the organization was approved and is meant to pave the way to a new era for the largest tourism organization in the world.

“I want to be your transformational leader” were the words expressed by President Turkan at the beginning of her mandate as she presented her plans for 2022.

After announcing the election results last night, President Turkkan expressed: “The membership has spoken. Our members have again shown that they are ready for radical change to meet the new world. We are members of #thechangeables, and we know that changes are not a force to be feared but an opportunity to be seized.

“Our organization stands on the cusp of positive evolution, and we are excited about the future of our organization as we know that highly successful people are willing to be uncomfortable in the interest of growth.

“In response to JFK’s famous quote if not us who and if not now when – the membership gave the positive affirmation and spoke out loud, saying it is the US, and it is NOW!

“Our members have accepted that The future is NOW, and the change is here.

“Now more than ever, it is time to unite and work together to use this change decision as an opportunity to revitalize our organization and make an open public call for the next generation industry decision-makers who are now already in the reigns, to join Skal, embrace and work with us in shaping the next 90 years of our organization working together so we at Skal can continue to lead as the largest travel and tourism association of the world.”

“Thank you for your confidence in our new Governance proposal. I am looking forward to sharing a bright and exciting future with you all,” Turkkan concluded.

A proud eTurboNews publisher Juergen Steinmetz, a long year member of the SKAL Club in Duesseldorf, Germany, received the Ambassador of the Year Recognition from President Turkkan.

Skal International advocates for safe global tourism focused on happiness, good health, friendship, and long life.”

Since its inception in 1934, Skål International has been the leading organization of tourism professionals worldwide, promoting global tourism through friendship, uniting all travel and tourism industry sectors.

For more information, please visit www.skal.org.

