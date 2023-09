Global business aviation company, VistaJet, announced new exclusive partnership with one of Burgundy’s finest winemakers, Olivier Bernstein.

New partnership will result in a handpicked selection of Grand Cru wines for VistaJet Members to enjoy on board the Global 7500 fleet.

VistaJet also launches the first of its kind cellar-to-cellar global wine transportation service to guarantee the quality and authenticity of Olivier Bernstein wines for collectors anywhere, anytime.