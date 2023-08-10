Visitors on Maui are Facing Another Dangerous Hawaii Night

Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu is getting ready for 4000 evacuees from Maui.

Don’t wait for officials to save you is the message in Kihei, Maui. If you feel you need to leave, you should leave.

Lahaina is a charming, historic tourist town. It’s a town many visitors have fallen in love with over the years.

Lahaina was flattened by the worst fires in Maui’s history last night. The fire came unannounced for everyone, making people flee, some escaping into the Pacific Ocean. No one was prepared for this.

The sun is going down in Maui for a second stormy night with the same Red Alert warning visitors and residents that fires can break out and spread fast.

All-day visitors are being evacuated from hotels in nearby Kaanapali by boat, by bus, and by taking a long detour by road.

Travelers are urged by authorities to leave the island as soon as possible.

Hawaii Tourism Authority is asking tourists who booked a trip to Maui to reconsider.

The second-night danger still counts for visitors in North Kohala, South Kohala, Kula, and other areas of Maui, such as Kihei.

A visitor in Kihei by the name of Alex said that he felt it was absolutely unbelievable the lack of crucial information coming from Maui County regarding the not-so-known Kihei fire. We all watched Lahaina burn to the ground—can we get some directions in Kihei? Anything! My biggest advice to anyone in Kihei is: Don’t wait for officials to save you.

Airlines such as United, SouthWest Airlines, Delta, American, and Hawaiian have a tough time landing at Kahului, the International Airport in Maui, and many flights are delayed and canceled.

Travelers who booked a Maui vacation are urged to reconsider forcing what is left of the travel and tourism industry on the island to its knees a second time after COVID.

AVIS is still charging cancellation fees for early car rental returns, while the winds remain strong in the Aloha State.

The National Weather Service issued a red alert for all Hawaiian Islands, warning fires could start anywhere and spread fast. This warning is in effect until 6 a.m. on August 10, Hawaii time, for the islands of Maui, Hawaii Island, Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, and Oahu.

It appears most visitors escaped the fires if they remained in their hotels, except, of course, for hotels in Lahaina.

Phone lines and most cell phone towers are out, but sporadic communication with hotels shows staff is working hard to keep visitors safe, and organizing evacuations, such as those announced by the Sheraton Hotel in Kaanapali.

Hospitals in Maui are overwhelmed. 4,000 people are trying to get on flights to Honolulu tonight.

Once they arrive in Honolulu, they will be transported to the Hawaii Convention Center. The Center has been converted into a giant shelter tonight.

Authorities ask visitors to go to ready.hawaii.gov for the latest general information.

