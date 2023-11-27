VisitMalta Joins Serandipians as a Preferred Destination Partner

Serandipians are a community of passionate and excellence-oriented travel designers willing to provide unexpected, exceptional and seamless experiences to their clients; sharing values embedded in service, elegance and highly skilled craftsmanship.

Malta, an archipelago located in the middle of the Mediterranean, is a destination to be discovered. The Maltese Islands, comprising three sister Islands, Malta, Gozo and Comino, provide visitors with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in 8,000 years of history and culture while enjoying the very best of modern facilities and amenities as well as luxury curated experiences.

With spectacular views over the Grand Harbour, boutique hotels beaming with character, and Michelin-starred restaurants, the capital city Valletta is the place to be for both history buffs and foodies. It also got a seal of approval as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

View from the Grand Harbour – image courtesy of Malta Tourism Authority

Malta has great global connectivity and can be reached within three hours from Europe’s major capital cities. Private jet companies offer exclusive, tailored services meeting clients’ specific aviation requirements.

The Maltese Islands are blessed with crystal clear sea, inviting watersport and boating aficionados to enjoy the refreshing waters and the panoramic views. Whether it’s on a vintage schooner or a high-tech superyacht, translucent Maltese waters are an invitation to relax and have a dip. A yacht charter is a wonderful way to view the charming coves and dramatic rocky cliffs of the Islands, whilst one may also enjoy activities such as Stand-up paddling, kayaking, jet-skiing, windsurfing, and more. The country is also popular for the wintering of boats due to its unbeatable climate and a joie de vivre (joy of living) approach.

The mild Mediterranean weather allows for all-year-round enjoyment.

Temperatures vary from an average low of 48 degrees Fahrenheit (9 degrees Celsius) in January and February, to an average high of 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius) in July and August. This is why the calendar of events on the islands is so active – from the Rolex Middle Sea Race in October to the Valletta International Baroque Festival in January and the newly introduced maltabiennale.art 2024, for the first time under the patronage of UNESCO, from March 11 – May 31, 2024, there’s always something of interest for every visitor.

Gastronomy on the Maltese Islands is both a delight and an adventure. Nothing truly compares to Malta’s culinary scene; it’s a true reflection of the Islands’ 8,000 years of history, with influences from the Arabs, Phoenicians, French, British, and of course the Mediterranean. From traditional dishes to modern and international cuisine, idyllic settings offer a special backdrop. Whether it’s the breath-taking sea views, charming traditional courtyards or stately homes, it makes the food taste even better and a memory more cherished. For an intimate and bespoke experience, one can hire a private chef or book a private cooking class.

St. John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta, Malta – image courtesy of ©Oliver Wong

For those in search of an inner cleanse and a mental break, nothing beats Gozo, Malta’s sister island which is reached within a 25-minute ferry ride. Gozo has retained its authenticity and adopts a slower pace of life. It offers both natural beauty and like Malta, some incredibly well-preserved ancient history. Typical villas that reflect the local character of the villages are the most popular accommodations in Gozo, where guests may enjoy the view, hire a masseur or a private chef. Outdoors, one may enjoy countryside walks, outdoor yoga sessions, snorkeling in some of the world’s best waters for diving and rock climbing for the more adventurous. In particular however, scuba diving in Gozo is first class.

“We are excited and proud to be joining Serandipians. The Maltese Islands are incredible and deserve to join this high-end network of suppliers and destinations. The Islands pack in more than anyone would think, especially when it comes to history and heritage, culture, and anything to do with the marvellous waters, be it yachting, diving, snorkeling, and any kind of watersports. Infrastructure on the islands continues to grow, with some prestigious international brands in the pipeline. We look forward to developing our relationship with Serandipians while continuing to expand the luxury tourism sector in Malta.”, says Christophe Berger, Director VisitMalta Incentives & Meetings.

“The Maltese islands are a perfect destination for Serandipians Member Travel Designers’ clients, who are keen explorers of luxury through nature, arts and culture. We are privileged to be facilitators of such serendipitous discoveries” says Quentin Desurmont, CEO and Founder of Serandipians.

Serandipians are a community of passionate and excellence-oriented travel designers willing to provide unexpected, exceptional and seamless experiences to their clients; sharing values embedded in service, elegance and highly skilled craftsmanship. Born in Europe as Traveller Made, the network rebranded to Serandipians in 2021 and gathers now over 530 travel-designer agencies in more than 74 countries around the world, making it the most international luxury travel network community. In addition, over 1200 luxury travel purveyors such as hotels and resorts, villas, yachts and destination management companies, as well as beautiful destinations come to complete its portfolio.

For further information visit serandipians.com

VisitMalta is the brand name of the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), which is the main regulator and motivator for the tourism industry in Malta. The MTA, which was formally set up by the Malta Travel and Tourism Service Act (1999), is also the industry’s motivator, its business partner, Malta’s brand promoter, and sees to it that meaningful partnerships with all the tourism stakeholders are formed, maintained, and managed. MTA’s role extends beyond that of international marketing to include a domestic, motivating, directional, coordinating, and regulatory role.

For further info visit www.visitmalta.com

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, mediaeval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 8,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

For more information on Malta, visit www.VisitMalta.com.