Visit Salt Lake City counts on new Chief Development Officer

Visit Salt Lake (VSL) appointed Krista Parry as Chief Development Officer.

In this newly established role, Krista assumes the responsibility of pioneering new models for growth to support a more robust visitor economy in Salt Lake.

With over 20 years of experience in the tourism industry, Krista brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for connection and integrity to her new position.

As Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Media at Powdr – one of the largest ski resort and active entertainment operators in North America – Krista launched and ran a new division securing and overseeing partnerships with globally recognized brands including Subaru, Coca-Cola, Under Armour, GoPro, Red Bull and more.