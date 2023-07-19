Visit Salt Lake City counts on new Chief Development Officer

2 days ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read

Visit Salt Lake (VSL) appointed Krista Parry as Chief Development Officer.

In this newly established role, Krista assumes the responsibility of pioneering new models for growth to support a more robust visitor economy in Salt Lake.

With over 20 years of experience in the tourism industry, Krista brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for connection and integrity to her new position.

As Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Media at Powdr – one of the largest ski resort and active entertainment operators in North America – Krista launched and ran a new division securing and overseeing partnerships with globally recognized brands including Subaru, Coca-Cola, Under Armour, GoPro, Red Bull and more.   

