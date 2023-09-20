Destination News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News USA Travel News

Visit Salt Lake Accredited as Certified Autism Center

Add Comment
2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Visit Salt Lake Accredited as Certified Autism Center, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

Visit Salt Lake is taking strides towards fostering a more inclusive community. Many autistic individuals and their families aspire to explore new destinations, yet they often harbor concerns about whether they will find understanding, welcome, and accommodation for their specific needs.

In light of the recent update by the CDC, which indicates that the autism diagnosis rate now stands at 1 in 36 children and 1 in six people having a sensory need, the demand for enhanced hospitality and entertainment options for these travelers and their families has never been greater.

Recently, Visit Salt Lake earned accreditation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). A certified organization must have at least 80 percent of their staff undergo specialized training and certification, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to understand and cater to the unique needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families when visiting the Salt Lake area.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing