Visit Salt Lake Accredited as Certified Autism Center

Visit Salt Lake is taking strides towards fostering a more inclusive community. Many autistic individuals and their families aspire to explore new destinations, yet they often harbor concerns about whether they will find understanding, welcome, and accommodation for their specific needs.

In light of the recent update by the CDC, which indicates that the autism diagnosis rate now stands at 1 in 36 children and 1 in six people having a sensory need, the demand for enhanced hospitality and entertainment options for these travelers and their families has never been greater.

Recently, Visit Salt Lake earned accreditation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). A certified organization must have at least 80 percent of their staff undergo specialized training and certification, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to understand and cater to the unique needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families when visiting the Salt Lake area.