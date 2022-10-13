Visit Orlando launches Unbelievably Real campaign

Visit Orlando launched a new destination brand at IMEX America to promote the Orlando region to the meetings and conventions market.

The new “Unbelievably Real” brand platform is the product of a first-of-its-kind partnership between Visit Orlando and Orlando Economic Partnership, the economic and community development organization for the region, and creates one singular, comprehensive and consistent brand.

“With Visit Orlando and Orlando Economic Partnership collaborating, we can connect with all our target audiences through a consistent brand message,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.

“Unbelievably Real combines what is both fantastical and authentic about our unique destination to tell a holistic story to leisure visitors and meeting planners, site selectors, residents and prospective talent.”

Starting now, meetings-focused advertising showcasing everything Orlando has to offer to meeting planners—from unique venues at Orlando’s theme parks to outdoor teambuilding adventures and world-class dining—will run across digital and social channels and key trade media.

The campaign is one of several meeting-focused initiatives in Orlando including a tech-infused planning service, an elevated healthy meeting program, transportation advancements and award-winning dining to entice planners to bring their groups to Orlando.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX.

