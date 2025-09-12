The Ministry of Tourism in Mexico commissioned a US PR agency to promote tourism beyond the beaches, but how safe is it?

Mexico beach resorts are considered safe, especially in main tourist areas like Cancun and Cabo San Lucas, which benefit from dedicated tourist police and security.

Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism is calling on travelers to look beyond the beaches and discover the timeless beauty of the country’s colonial cities — destinations where cobblestone streets, centuries-old cathedrals, and vibrant plazas come together to tell the story of a nation shaped by culture, faith, food, and resilience.

The city of Guanajuato is one of the safest parts of Guanajuato state, but many parts of Guanajuato state itself are unsafe.

From Guanajuato to the artistic heart of San Miguel de Allende, these colonial cities of Mexico offer immersive, meaningful travel experiences for history lovers, foodies, cultural explorers, and adventure seekers alike.

San Miguel de Allende is generally considered safe, but visitors should stay in known areas and be alert to their surroundings.

“These cities are more than tourist destinations — they are living museums filled with real people, real traditions, and real beauty,” said Josefina Rodriguez Zamora, Minister of Tourism of Mexico. “Each one offers a window into the past, a celebration of the present, and a warm invitation to experience the soul of Mexico.”

Why Visit Mexico’s Colonial Cities?

The colonial cities — many founded in the 16th century — are rich with architectural treasures and cultural landmarks that have earned them international recognition. Several, including Puebla, Oaxaca, Morelia, Querétaro, and Zacatecas, are UNESCO World Heritage Sites known for their preservation and heritage value.

Architectural Wonders in Mexico

Explore gothic and baroque cathedrals, colonial mansions, stone aqueducts, and colorful row houses. Cities like Morelia and Querétaro feature stunning examples of Spanish colonial design, while San Cristóbal delas Casas offers a charming blend of European and indigenous styles.

World-Class Cuisine in Mexico

Each city brings its own flavor to the table. In Puebla, sample the legendary mole poblano and chiles en nogada. In Oaxaca, enjoytlayudas, tamales, and artisanal mezcal. Local markets overflow with regional ingredients, and food tours and cooking classes are readily available.

Statistically, Puebla is ranked just below Mexico City regarding safety and crime, making it a little safer to visit.

Festivals and traditions are a part of daily life. September is especially vibrant as the country celebrates Mexican Independence with colorful festivities, music, and patriotic pride. Visit during Día de los Muertos in Morelia, for a world-famous celebration of life and remembrance, or experience the spiritual processions of Semana Santa in San Luis Potosí. Artisans sell handmade textiles, pottery, and jewelry in centuries-old markets.

The US Consulate, however, warns: Defer non-essential travel to the state of San Luis Potosí, except the city of San Luis Potosí, where you should exercise caution.

Natural Beauty and Walkability

Most colonial cities are surrounded by picturesque landscapes — valleys, mountains, and rivers — and feature compact, walkable centers. This makes them ideal for slow travel and eco-friendly exploration. Enjoy rooftop sunsets over pink-hued churches or hike through nearby canyons and forests.

Authenticity and Peace in Mexico

These cities offer a slower, more intentional pace of life. Visitors can relax in sunny courtyards, sip coffee in historic plazas, and enjoy personal interactions with locals proud to share their heritage. It’s an alternative to overcrowded tourist spots, with more soul and fewer crowds.

Sustainability and Community Impact

The Ministry of Tourism is also highlighting the role of tourism in empowering local economies, particularly in rural and indigenous communities surrounding these cities. Visitors who shop at artisan cooperatives or participate in community-led tours help preserve cultural heritage while supporting small businesses.