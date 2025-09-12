Known as a cultural crossroad, Meridian, Mississippi, has become well-known for its rich arts scene, historic charm, and musical heritage. Two Hilton Hotels are looking for new investors.

Visitors are drawn to the Jimmie Rodgers Museum, The MAX (Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience), the restored MSU Riley Center, and the iconic Temple Theater.

With Meridian belonging to the larger Lauderdale County, this region serves as a hub for healthcare, education, and military activity. Key businesses include Rush Health Systems, Anderson Regional Health System, Naval Air Station Meridian, and Mississippi State University–Meridian, all generating consistent business and government travel.

Two Hilton brand-affiliated hotels are opening in Meridian, Mississippi, USA.

Hampton Inn Meridian and Hilton Garden Inn Meridian. Both hotels are looking for buyers.

The Hampton Inn Meridian, located at 103 U.S. 11, is a four-story, 116-room hotel totaling 78,822± SF. Originally built in 1987, this property sits on 16± AC with 86 parking spaces and includes a 702± SF event room, outdoor pool, fitness center, and updated lobby. Its convenient amenities and pet-friendly policies, combined with reviews consistently highlighting the hotel’s friendly staff, clean accommodations, and overall comfort, have made it a reliable choice for overnight visitors and repeat travelers, solidifying its reputation as a guest favorite.

Immediately adjacent, at 109 U.S. 11, the Hilton Garden Inn Meridian spans six stories with 133 guestrooms totaling 73,299± SF. Built in 2007, the property sits on 3± AC with 170 parking spaces. Guests enjoy a full-service experience with an on-site restaurant, indoor pool, fitness center and meeting spaces. The hotel’s strategic location next to the Northeast Conference Center makes it especially appealing for business travelers, while its refreshed amenities provide an inviting gateway for those extending a business trip into a leisure stay. Positioned directly off I-20/I-59, and complemented by the Hilton Garden Inn Meridian, the two hotels present newly renovated, pet-friendly hospitality offerings that cater seamlessly to both business and leisure travelers.