Visit Malta proudly presents new production, AMORA

Following the success of VITORI (2019) and FIERI (2021) Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Visit Malta expand their portfolio of shows.

Together they are deepening their relationship with the opening of a brand-new production created exclusively for Malta. AMORA by Cirque du Soleil (“Cirque du Soleil”) will be presented in the historic city of Valletta, at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, from November 24 to December 18, 2022.

Past Cirque du Soleil events in Malta have attracted more than 50,000 spectators. AMORA – with no doubt – is a not-to-be-missed highlight of Valletta’s rich cultural season.

“Cirque du Soleil has become a yearly awaited event on Malta’s cultural calendar. Both local Maltese and tourists will be able to experience a memorable spectacle, from signature style acrobatics to visual artistry,” stated Minister for Tourism, Clayton Bartolo.

AMORA is about the power of love.

Packed with colorful characters and high-caliber acrobatics, the show is a love letter to the beauty of Malta and a celebration of circus arts. We’ve carefully curated the 12 acrobatic acts composing the show, all of them never seen before in Malta.” explains Alexia Bürger, show director.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Carlo Micallef, CEO, Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) noted that “having Cirque du Soleil return to Malta for a third time over the Holiday season, is something that we, as the Malta Tourism Authority, look forward to once again. Our partnership with such a renowned international brand helps to not only put Malta on the world cultural scene, but it also enhances the very important niche of family tourism, which is growing in popularity now more than ever, as the tourism sector continues to recover steadily after the COVID-19 pandemic. I am convinced that audiences are in for yet another remarkable Cirque du Soleil journey during this year’s AMORA, at the historic Mediterranean Conference Centre.”

After a creative and acrobatic workshop at the Cirque du Soleil International Headquarters set to happen at the end of October, the cast and crew along with the creative and production teams will soon be traveling to Malta to put the finishing touches to AMORA.

AMORA poster

About the Show

AMORA by Cirque du Soleil is a celebration of the magnetic force of love, it speaks to the central love story between Bruno and Loulou. At the same time, it is a love letter to the beauty and richness of Malta, and to the circus arts.

The story centers around a clumsy but lovable character, Bruno. Gazing up at the skies of La Valette, he sets eyes on a mysterious woman, Loulou. Captivated, he tries to climb up to her balcony to reach her, but she flies away and vanishes out of sight.

Bruno’s obsession to find Loulou grows as the story unfolds. He sets out on a quest to find her, meeting colorful new friends with extraordinary powers along the way. These characters will teach Bruno how to defy gravity and reach the sky to unite with the woman he loves.

Despite Bruno’s clumsiness and many challenges along the way, love ultimately conquers all, and the entire city comes together in celebration as he finds his way to Loulou’s heart.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the 75-minute performances of AMORA by Cirque du Soleil, presented at the Mediterranean Conference Centre (Valletta) from November 24 to December 18, 2022, are available online at and at visitmalta.com. Tickets start at €25.

View of Valletta, Malta

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

For more information on Malta, visit visitmalta.com.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News