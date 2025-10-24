Visit Malta Explore More Stories, Explore More Flavors TV Ad Campaign is now Award Winning

VisitMalta’s targeted TV campaign aimed to achieve strong repetition by broadcasting the ads across WABC-TV in Dallas, WABC-TV in San Francisco, CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), and Bloomberg News in Toronto, Canada.
Malta was also showcased in another 2025 Gold Magellan award won by Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, for its campaign Best Bets 2025. The prestigious Magellan Awards recognize excellence in design, marketing, and services across the travel industry.
The Explore More campaign as well as Travelzoo’s Best Bets 2025, showcased the diversity of the destination and strengthened VisitMalta’s appeal to the travelers across the US, and in the case of the VisitMalta TV campaign, in Canada as well. A few examples of the Explore More campaign: Explore More Flavors & Explore More Taste; Explore More Horizons; Explore More History; Explore More Culture; (LGBTQIA+) – Explore More Freedom.
Carlo Micallef, MTA CEO, shared, “VisitMalta is very proud to have received this prestigious recognition from Travel Weekly with a Gold Magellan Award for the second year in a row, this time for our TV campaign, Explore More Stories and Explore More Flavors.. This recognition comes at a time when Delta recently announced its Non-Stop service to Malta starting in Summer 2026. This will strengthen and support Malta’s efforts to expand even further the number of visitors from the U.S. market.”
Michelle Buttigieg, MTA Representative North America, added, “We are truly humbled by the amazing support and recognition that Malta’s expanded marketing efforts continue to receive from the Travel Industry. Thanks to this support, Malta, which 11 years ago was considered a Hidden Gem, is now, in all its treasured diversity, discovered – and loved – and will now be more easily accessible with the direct flights from JFK for a growing number of American Travelers.”
Leave a Comment