Greenwood mall in Indiana became the most exciting and deadliest shopping experience today when at another mass shooting in the U.S.

Three shoppers in Indiana did not survive their family shopping day at Greenwood Mall. They became victims of another deadly mass shooting in the United States of America.

Greenwood is a small town in Johnson County, Indiana.

Greenwood is perhaps best known for its shopping and dining. So no matter your reason for visiting, be sure to include a stop at our restaurants, breweries, winery, and shopping centers.

Greenwood Park Mall is the largest shopping mall in this small town of about 69,000 people in Johnson County, Indiana.

Greenwood Park Mall is the shopping destination on the south side of Indianapolis, serving the nearby communities of Greenwood, Whiteland, Franklin, and Center Grove. The mall offers indoor and outdoor shops specializing in women’s and children’s apparel, accessories, and more.

Among the 150-plus stores, Greenwood Park Mall provides a diverse shopping experience featuring Von Maur, Macy’s, JCPenney, Forever 21, and The Buckle. We also have many exciting dining options: The Cheesecake Factory, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, and more.

Conveniently located at the intersection of US 31 North and County Line Road, Greenwood Park Mall is easily accessible from wherever you call home.

“From the team at Greenwood Park Mall, we hope you will visit us soon!”

This is the welcoming message on the mall’s website. Three people were shot today when they visited the mall, the latest mass shooting in the United States.

Around 6:00 p.m. local time on Sunday evening, 911 was called by several people in the mall to report an active shooter at the Greenwood Park Mall.

Investigators believe the unidentified gunman, an adult man, was shot and killed by an armed bystander who “observed the shooting in progress.”

“It is sickening that there was another mass killing. But it is also very disturbing people are excited about a ‘Good Samaritan’ taking out the suspect. None of this would have happened if guns were not allowed in public places.” SMDH, posted to Twitter.

