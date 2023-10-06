UAE Travel Destination News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News

Visit Dubai Partners With Real Madrid

35 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Real Madrid Club de Fútbol announced new collaboration with Visit Dubai.

The multi-year agreement promises a range of exciting activations, special fan moments and unique experiences for Dubai and Real Madrid fans.

The newly formed alliance will equally serve as a powerhouse platform to create new growth opportunities for both institutions, and support Dubai’s ambitious plans as part of its recently announced Dubai Economic Agenda – D33.

Launching this October, the partnership encompasses both Real Madrid’s First Men and Women Football Teams, and brings a taste of Dubai to Santiago Bernabéu.

