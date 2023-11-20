Visit Brasil Names New Tourism Ambassador

Brown has agreed to Visit Brasil’s invitation and will be serving as a representative for the country in efforts to promote Brazil internationally. The diploma ceremony for being appointed as a Brazilian Tourism Ambassador is scheduled for next Friday, November 24th, at Expo Carnaval in Salvador (BA) at 4:00 pm.

Brown, the first Brazilian musician to join the Oscar Academy and be honored as the Ibero-American Ambassador for Culture, has represented Brazil internationally for nearly forty years. His impact has been particularly significant in Spain, France, England, Italy, and Germany. In September of that same year, Brown amazed a crowd of over 60,000 people as he paraded through the streets of Paris, France during the Lavagem da Madaleine. Just last year, he introduced groundbreaking sustainable technologies to an electric trio at the Notting Hill Carnival in England.

Brazilian Tourism Ambassadors Program

The inaugural ambassador of the Brazilian Tourism Ambassadors initiative, launched in 1987, was King Pelé. Resolution 33/2023 from the Executive Board of Visit Brasil reinstated the program. This recently approved norm, on Friday, November 17, mandates that selected individuals promoting Brazil should emphasize its cultural and natural diversity, environmental sustainability, respect for wildlife, flora, forests, life, and democracy, while also combating discrimination. Furthermore, they are expected to contribute to the enhancement of Brazil’s favorable image.

Brown’s International career

Carlinhos Brown’s international journey started during his time with Timbalada, where he performed numerous shows and embarked on tours throughout Europe. In 1992, he collaborated with jazz legends Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Bernie Worrell, and Henry Threadgill to produce the album “Bahia Black,” which also featured Olodum. Additionally, Cacique composed songs for esteemed international artists, including Omara Portuondo from Cuba, Angélique Kidjo from Benin, and Vanessa Paradis from France. He also actively contributed to other foreign musical productions, consistently showcasing the vibrant Brazilian sound to global audiences.

During his international career, there were two noteworthy moments that stand out: in 2004 and 2005, he organized street carnivals with his electric trio in various cities in Spain. In Madrid alone, the artist gathered a crowd of 1.5 million people. The success continued in Barcelona in 2005 with the Camarote Andante, attracting over 600,000 attendees. Another significant event took place in 2023, alongside the Lavagem de Madeleine, where the artist was the main attraction during “Bahia Day,” a special occasion celebrating his favorite team, Esporte Clube Bahia. This event took place during a Manchester City game and drew more than 50,000 fans.