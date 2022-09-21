Visit America Act advances in Congress

The legislation will assure federal government focuses on policies that support sustained recovery and the future competitiveness of tourism

H.R. 6965—the Visit America Act—cleared the House Energy and Commerce Committee today by a vote of 56-0.

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the advancement of Visit America Act:

“We deeply appreciate the support of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which unanimously advanced the Visit America Act bill today. Measures contained in this legislation—including the creation of an Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Travel and Tourism—will ensure travel issues receive a higher level of focused energy and private-sector collaboration and help the United States compete for valuable international conferences and events.

“As travel and tourism rebounds, this common-sense legislation will assure the federal government focuses on policies that support sustained recovery and the future competitiveness of our industry.

“The U.S. Travel Association thanks Reps. Titus and Case for sponsoring the Visit America Act, and extends appreciation to Chairman Pallone, Rep. McMorris Rodgers and members of the Energy and Commerce Committee for their strong support.

“We also thank Reps. Soto and Dunn for their work on the Travel and Tourism Act, a bill whose measures were included in the Visit America Act.

“The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee approved S. 3375, the ‘Omnibus Travel and Tourism Act of 2021,’ which includes the Visit America Act and several other policies that support travel’s recovery. We encourage Congress to enact these measures this year.”

