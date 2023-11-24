Visa Free to China: China Tourism is Ready Again for Western Tourists

Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia no longer need a tourist visa to explore China and get access to the second-largest economy in the world.

As a one-year pilot project citizens from these countries, traveling to the People’s Republic of China for tourism, family visits, or transiting and staying less than 15 days just need a valid passport.

This goes along with the introduction of new flights, and an increased outreach to Western media to praise cultural relations.

The German ambassador to China, Patricia Flor posted to X, that she hopes visa-free access to China would be extended to all EU citizens.

She explained visa-free travel to Germany would only work if all EU countries would agree, and this would have to be a two-way initiative.

Currently, travelers from 54 countries can transit in China visa-free, including citizens from Norway, Brunei, and Singapore.

All indications are pointing to a new phase for China to become a global trendsetter in tourism with World Tourism having a New Boss: The Chinese Government.