Visa-Free Entry for Japanese Extended by Thai Cabinet

The Thai cabinet, on Tuesday, agreed to extend the 30-day visa-free entry for Japanese tourists engaging in business visits.

This move of extension of visa-free entry for Japanese tourists aims to support investment by making travel more accessible for Japanese visitors.

The exemption for Japanese tourists on business visits from obtaining a visa was proposed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry and is scheduled to be implemented from January 1, 2024, until December 31, 2026, according to deputy government spokesman Kharom Polpornklang.

Currently, the visa-free entry for Japanese passport holders applies to tourists only. Such tourists can stay in Thailand for up to 30 days.

Kharom highlighted that the visa exemption aims to streamline entry for Japanese business representatives, as Japan holds a significant position as Thailand’s leading investors and third-largest trade partners.

The exemption intends to ease the entry process for Japanese individuals visiting for business, investment discussions, contract signings, and related engagements.