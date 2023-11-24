Visa Free China Travel Extended to 6 More Countries

Visa free China travel is being extended to six more countries starting this December.

China intends to initiate a one-year trial period for expanding its visa-free program to citizens from France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Spain starting in December. This move was announced by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Between December 1 of this year and November 30, 2024, citizens holding ordinary passports from France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Spain can visit China without a visa. They’re permitted to stay for up to 15 days, as announced by Mao Ning, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a daily briefing.

Mao Ning mentioned that the visa-free program will cater to individuals visiting China for various reasons such as business, tourism, family visits, and transit purposes.

Visa Free China Travel Background

In July, China reinstated the 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei. The government had resumed issuing all visa types to foreigners in March to bring cross-border travel back to pre-pandemic levels and to boost tourism.

China recently expanded its visa-free transit policy to include Norway. This extension means citizens from 54 countries can transit through 20 Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, for up to 144 hours, and for 72 hours in three other cities without needing a visa. Government data indicates that over the past decade, more than 500,000 foreigners have utilized the visa-free transit option in China.

President Xi Jinping recently announced that China plans to invite 50,000 young Americans for study and exchange programs in the next five years. Additionally, he mentioned that China and the U.S. will engage in a high-level dialogue on tourism. These commitments came after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in San Francisco.