Airline News Australia Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News

Virgin Australia Deploys Sabre Travel AI

2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Virgin Australia Deploys Sabre Travel AI, eTurboNews | eTN
Virgin Australia announced the expansion of its partnership with Sabre and the deployment of new intelligent retailing solutions powered by Sabre Travel AI.

Through Sabre’s solutions, Virgin Australia will be able to create fares and offers alongside a future-focused distribution strategy to get those offers in front of the right buyers and travelers.

Under the new strategic agreement, the carrier will deploy Sabre Air Price IQ and Sabre Ancillary IQ – two intelligent retailing solutions from its Retail Intelligence suite designed to help airlines increase traveler satisfaction and improve revenue management optimization.

Powered by Sabre Travel AI, these solutions will enable Virgin Australia to use flight and market insights combined with advanced machine-learning models to move from static pricing rules to intelligent real-time airfare and ancillary offers.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

