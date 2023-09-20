Virgin Australia Deploys Sabre Travel AI

Virgin Australia announced the expansion of its partnership with Sabre and the deployment of new intelligent retailing solutions powered by Sabre Travel AI.

Through Sabre’s solutions, Virgin Australia will be able to create fares and offers alongside a future-focused distribution strategy to get those offers in front of the right buyers and travelers.

Under the new strategic agreement, the carrier will deploy Sabre Air Price IQ and Sabre Ancillary IQ – two intelligent retailing solutions from its Retail Intelligence suite designed to help airlines increase traveler satisfaction and improve revenue management optimization.

Powered by Sabre Travel AI, these solutions will enable Virgin Australia to use flight and market insights combined with advanced machine-learning models to move from static pricing rules to intelligent real-time airfare and ancillary offers.