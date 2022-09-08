Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways hold launch event at Brisbane Airport

Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia have officially commenced a strategic partnership that significantly expands the networks, lounges and loyalty programs of both airlines, bringing substantial benefits and new destinations to travellers.
Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success
You may also like
The new Meister’s Club: Exclusive, Luxury beyond...
Passenger Information System Market Expectations &...
WestJet passengers now cleared to fly before reaching...
Frontier Airlines: Ultra-low-cost carrier poised for...
At a CAGR of 11.8% | Global Smart Manufacturing Market...
Fear of Flying: How real is it?
Lufthansa Group airlines offer new CO2-neutral fare
Key West Fantasy Fest set to dazzle
Happy Birthday Montenegro from the US and Belarus
United Airlines to launch new platforms for corporate...
European hotel real estate market expects 3.1 billion...
LTE & 5G Network Market to Hit USD 10500 Million...
Global E-liquids Market to Garner Bursting Revenues...
Summer travel pushing aviation workers to the brink
Delta adds more CES 2023 Las Vegas flights from...
Israel wants Saudi Arabia to allow direct Hajj flights...
New Idaho Falls to Reno-Tahoe nonstop flight on aha!
Costa Cruises Celebrates Travel Partners
AirBaltic rolls out New Distribution Capability offers
Global Electric Baby Nail Trimmer Market developing...
Stand out when you travel
New Doha flights from Helsinki, Stockholm and...
Silk Way West Airlines orders new Airbus A350F jets
US travel service revenues will grow 11% in 2022
Ultimate alpine ski chalet situated in world’s best...
Fraport to build Europe’s largest private 5G network
Kenya Airways CEO: Carrier’s losses down to $82...
US Virgin Islands Tourism testifies before US Senate
São Paulo and Rio airports coping with travel surge
Connect Airlines receives Interstate Scheduled Airline...
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Leave a Comment