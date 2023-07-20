Virgin Atlantic First London-Heathrow to New York-JFK SAF Flight

Virgin Atlantic announced that as part of its commitment to finding more sustainable ways to fly on its mission to Net Zero 2050, it has successfully completed Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend ground test on the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine.

Already operating one of the most fuel and carbon efficient fleets across the Atlantic, the airline announced that the world’s first 100% SAF flight across the Atlantic from London Heathrow to New York JFK on its Boeing 787, set to take off on November 28, 2023.

According to Virgin Atlantic, this flight builds on the airline’s 15-year track record for leading on its Sustainable Aviation Fuel program.