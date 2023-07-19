Violent Protests ongoing in Nairobi

Visitors in Nairobi, the Capital of Kenya should stay in their hotel rooms today, due to violent protests.

If we don’t keep our houses in order, Kenya will lose its shine as a viable tourist destination. Investors will also shy from investing in the county, is the concern voiced by a tourism professional on the World Tourism Network Africa discussion group today.

“Just like we have an entertainment, industrial, and financial district in Nairobi, there should also be a #Maandamano district where people can have a safe corridor to go and protest with police supervision.”

The conclusion was: ” But the truth is, the government just doesn’t want people to protest.”

Residents in the Nairobi, Maandamono district are concerned today.

At least 15 people were killed and hundreds were arrested.

Kenya‘s opposition called for the protests in part because of tax hikes passed last month by the government of President William Ruto, who was elected last August pledging to champion the interests of the poor but has seen the price of basic commodities balloon under his administration.

The protest area is also frequented by tourists.

Bunge la Mwananchi President Calvince Okoth aka Gaucho was arrested on Wednesday night taking an oath over the planned three-day anti-government protests.

Following a thorough evaluation of the prevailing security situation in the country, the government has made the decision to extend the closure of schools in Nairobi and Mombasa Counties to include all-day primary and secondary schools in Kisumu County.

The government advises parents, students, and education stakeholders to remain vigilant and cooperate with the relevant authorities during this temporary closure.

Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta’s security has been unexpectedly withdrawn from her Gatundu and Muthaiga homes, according to government officials.

The withdrawal occurred on Tuesday at approximately 5 pm, with officers from the General Service Unit and Administration Police instructed to leave and report to the nearest police station.

Surprisingly, the government did not notify Mama Ngina about this security measure before its implementation, as confirmed by the officials.

Bonfires were lit and large crowds at Outering Road around Mutindwa Area. Motorists in the area are advised to use alternative routes. Stay Safe.