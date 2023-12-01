Italy Travel Airline News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN European Travel News Government News Hospitality Industry News Update Tourism Vietnam Travel

Vietnam Tourism Puts the Focus on Milan

7 mins ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Milan, Vietnam Tourism Puts the Focus on Milan, eTurboNews | eTN
Vietnam Duong Hai Hung, ambassador of Vietnam to Italy and deputy foreign minister, Nguyen Minh Hang - image courtesy of M.Masciullo
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Vietnam is focusing on the Italian market and specifically on Milan.

The city of Milan was in fact chosen for the launch of the country’s promotional program, “Discover Vietnam” organized by the Embassy of Vietnam in Italy in collaboration with the Vietnam Italy Chamber of Commerce and Sea Milan Airports.

The Lombard capital could also be the protagonist of the opening of a future direct connection by Vietnam Airlines, a flight that would represent “a further boost to the development of relations between Italy and Vietnam, which this year celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations between the 2 countries and their strategic partnership,” declared the Deputy Foreign Minister, Nguyen Minh Hang.

The value of trade between the two countries is confirmed by the traffic levels, which between 2015 and 2019 “recorded a growth rate of 15.7%” recalled Andrea Tucci, Vice President of Sea Milan.

“It should be underlined that 50% of the flows between Italy and Vietnam originate from the Milan basin, so it is natural to think about opening a future direct connection.”

“The composition of the traffic is predominantly Italian (approximately 70%) and within it there is a high business component.”.

The Milan destination is certainly very attractive also for Vietnamese citizens, added the Vietnam Deputy Minister, saying “we are talking about 100 million inhabitants with a constantly growing middle class and potentially very attracted to the Milan/Italy destination with its excellence in fashion, food, football alone to name a few.”

Vietnam Airlines seems ready to seize the opportunity as well. “The Italian market is important for us, even if we currently operate in Europe towards France, Germany, and the United Kingdom,” stated Nguyèn Tiến Hoàng, General Director of Europe for the airline, concluding: “We sent a team to meet Sea and operators for our greater visibility. We hope that direct flights can become a reality in 2023.”

