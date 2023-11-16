Transforming Vietnam Forests: Revolutionizing Landscapes into Luxury Resorts

Vietnam forests are being cut down to develop resorts and landfills.

Da Nang’s People’s Council recently approved resolutions to convert approximately 80 hectares of forest land, situated at the base of the Hai Van Pass and in Hoa Vang District, into areas for resorts, industrial complexes, and landfill expansions.

At a meeting, 47 out of 48 delegates supported the conversion of approximately 30 hectares of forests, including acacia forests owned by families and various tree types, into the Lang Van resort and entertainment area project in Lien Chieu District, utilizing the city’s budget.

The project, by an unnamed business, was approved for investment by the Da Nang People’s Committee in 2016 at a total cost of VND3 trillion ($123.47 million). The project would be located at the foot of the Hai Van Pass, looking out into the Da Nang Gulf and be adjacent to the Lien Chieu Port project.

During the meeting, Luong Nguyen Minh Triet, the chairman of the Da Nang People’s Council, urged the People’s Committee to oversee the accurate classification and demarcation of forests for the project, emphasizing the importance of preserving the landscape. Additionally, 46 out of 48 delegates supported a resolution to convert roughly 44 hectares of forests, primarily acacia lands owned by individuals, in Hoa Vang District to build the Hoa Ninh industrial complex.

The proposed complex, located about 22 kilometers west of Da Nang’s city center and covering an area exceeding 400 hectares, aims to accommodate industries including electronics, medicine, and consumer goods. Forecasts suggest it will attract 218 projects, totaling an investment capital of VND26 trillion upon completion.

At the meeting, unanimous approval was given by all delegates to convert 5 hectares of production forests at the Khanh Son waste treatment complex. This conversion aims to accommodate a new waste area, replacing the one scheduled to close by the end of 2024. The addition of this new area is projected to incur costs totaling VND25 billion.

Da Nang grapples with daily collection of 1,800-2,500 tons of domestic waste, with only the Khanh Son landfill available for disposal, causing unpleasant odors in nearby neighborhoods. Nguyen Thanh Tien from the Da Nang People’s Council’s urban division acknowledged the short-term fix of adding the No.7 waste area.

However, with Khanh Son as the city’s sole waste processing facility, urgent steps are required to expedite investment procedures for two projects capable of handling 1,650 tons of waste daily in the long run.