Vietnam and Turkiye sign bilateral agreement

Turkiye and Vietnam have signed an MOU in the form of their aviation flag carriers Turkish Airlines and Vietnam Airlines.

As economies all around the globe work to come back from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, aviation is moving forward especially now that travel limitations have been lifted making flying more accommodating once again.

Along the lines of those efforts, Turkiye and Vietnam have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in the form of their aviation flag carriers Turkish Airlines and Vietnam Airlines. Not only will the carriers expand opportunities for passengers, but they will also enhance cargo options as well as codeshare cooperation for flights between Istanbul and Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City beginning in 2023.

The Chief Investment and Technology Officer of Turkish Airlines, Levent Konukcu, said:

“Recovering from the crisis that pandemic brought to aviation sector, we all became aware of the crucial need of cooperation.”

“We attach importance to expanding our cooperation with Vietnam Airlines both in passenger and cargo. Our mutual desire and expectation are to enrich relations in many fields and provide more opportunities to our passengers. As Turkish Airlines together with this intention we are glad to sign this MoU which will eventually serve to deepening relations between our countries.”

Le Hong Ha, President and CEO of Vietnam Airlines, stated: “We are very pleased to maintain and expand cooperation with Turkish Airlines. The cooperation between the two flag carriers will bring great benefits to our passengers, promote aviation connectivity, economic and cultural exchanges among Vietnam, Türkiye, Europe and Middle East region. This is also Vietnam Airlines’ effort to strengthen global cooperation, expand the route network, recover the economy after the pandemic and seize new development opportunities.”

Both airlines plan to look into future opportunities for more partnerships in business as well as cultural and social exchanges not only in Turkey and Vietnam but in the European and Middle East regions in general.

The new MOU was signed as the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK.

