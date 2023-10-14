Short News Airport News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Safer Travel Vietnam Travel

Biometric Authentication at Vietnam Airports from November

11 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) plans to introduce a biometric authentication system for passengers using electronic identity cards during aviation security checks at airports starting in November 2023.

Prior to this, CAAV had already implemented level 2 electronic identification (VneID) authentication for domestic flight passengers throughout Vietnam from August 2. This system requires passengers to use level-2 VNeID accounts, which function as the equivalent of a citizen’s identity card for Vietnamese individuals and as a passport or international travel document for foreigners.

A mobile app for the same process was tested at 22 airports in Vietnam from June 1 to August 1, and it successfully assisted people who lost or forgot their personal documents.

In the first nine months of 2023, the transportation sector in Vietnam performed well, with over 3.4 billion passengers transported, marking a 13% increase compared to the previous year.

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

