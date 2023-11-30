Vietnam Airlines’ New Direct Bangkok-Da Nang Route Launched

Vietnam Airlines recently inaugurated a direct flight route connecting Da Nang International Airport to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh said the new route will create favorable conditions for Thai tourists to fly directly from Bangkok to Da Nang, exploring famous spots in Da Nang, Hoi An and Hue cities as well as enjoying cuisine and unique cultural experiences in the localities.

The launch of this route is anticipated to effectively cater to passenger travel needs, fostering increased political, economic, cultural, and tourism exchanges between Vietnam and Thailand.

The Vietnamese Ambassador highlighted this as a practical step taken by the airline to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership.

The introduction of the new flight route between Da Nang and Bangkok reflects the discussions held between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

This initiative follows Thavisin’s proposal to establish more flight connections between the two nations. Thai Senate Vice President Supachai Somcharoen emphasized that this development marks a significant achievement in the aviation collaboration between Thailand and Vietnam, further strengthening their bilateral relationship.

The airline now offers seven daily non-stop flights linking Vietnam’s capital city, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City to Bangkok.